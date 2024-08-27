Ottawa City Council approves sale of industrial park property

The Ottawa City Council approved the sale of a piece of property at U.S. 6/Route 71 and Technology Drive, but did not provide any details of the sale. (Derek Barichello)

The Ottawa City Council approved Tuesday the sale of a piece of property at U.S. 6/Route 71 and Technology Drive, but did not provide any details of the sale.

Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty said the agreement with Ryan Companies U.S. Inc. contains a non-disclosure clause, but the city will “hopefully very soon” be able to disclose the nature of the transaction.

Ryan Companies US Inc. is a national builder, developer, designer and real estate manager headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In other action, the council authorized: