Ottawa City Council approves sale of industrial park property

The Ottawa City Council approved Tuesday the sale of a piece of property at U.S. 6/Route 71 and Technology Drive, but did not provide any details of the sale.
Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty said the agreement with Ryan Companies U.S. Inc. contains a non-disclosure clause, but the city will “hopefully very soon” be able to disclose the nature of the transaction.
Ryan Companies US Inc. is a national builder, developer, designer and real estate manager headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
In other action, the council authorized:
- the performance contract that will have the Jesse White Tumblers perform 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Fall Festival Parade.
- a service agreement for North Central Area Transit with La Salle County 708 Community Mental Health Board.
- two agreements involving the Illinois River lift station, one for engineering services with B.P. Miller Consultants of Minooka and one for fabrication and installation of equipment by Corsetti Structural Steel Inc. of Joliet.