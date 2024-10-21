Stage 212 in La Salle seeks submissions for 2025 off-season productions

Stage 212 in La Salle is seeking submissions from directors for the 2025 off-season production, which is typically small cast, a little out of the ordinary and runs in a slot outside of the regular season. (Tom Collins)

The organization will consider all submissions, including repeats of past shows if they have not been performed in the last 15 years.

Anyone interested in submitting a show for consideration must visit the Stage 212 web site at stage212.org for application information, including a reference list of all Stage 212 productions, as well as links to a director’s resume and application in Google document form to be completed and submitted online. Form links may also be found on Stage 212′s Facebook page. Applications are due by Dec. 1. A final selection will be made for recommendation to the Management Committee of Stage 212 in January of 2025. Any questions should be emailed to productionmanager@stage212.org. Because of Stage 212′s 2025 auditorium renovation project, performance dates for the off-season production have not yet been established.

Stage 212 has been the Illinois Valley’s community theater since 1968 and welcomes anyone interested in participating in a stage production, regardless of previous experience.