BCR 2024 Girls Tennis Sectional preview

Here’s a look at Bureau County area girls tennis sectionals:

Geneseo Sectional

When: Friday, Oct. 18-Saturday, Oct. 19

Teams: Alleman, Dunlap, Galesburg, Geneseo, Kewanee, Macomb, Newman, Princeton, Rock Island, Sterling

Note worthy: Princeton heads back west after appearing in the LaSalle Sectional last year. The Tigresses tied for seventh in its last appearance at Geneseo in 2022 and tied for sixth there in 2021. Dunlap is the defending sectional champion. Emilee Merkel (14-10) plays No. 1 single and Audrey Thompson (12-11) No. 2 singles for PHS. Doubles teams are Nora Schneider and Fiona Wempe (14-7) at No. 1 and Anna Ellis and Paige Jesse (6-5) at No. 2.

Ottawa Sectional

When: Friday, Oct. 18-Saturday, Oct. 19

Teams: Coal City, Kankakee McNamara, LaSalle-Peru, Mendota, Morris, Ottawa, Pontiac, St. Bede, Streator

Note worthy: The Bruins will be paired with its usual sectional opponents from around the Illinois Valley and beyond. Morris is the defending sectional champion, returning the top two singles player and fourth-place doubles team from last year.

Advancement

The top 4 singles players and top 4 doubles teams from each sectional advance to the IHSA State Finals on Oct. 24-26.