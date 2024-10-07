More than 200 students participate in Streator manufacturing tours, career fair

Students played with welding and painting simulators from Vactor Manufacturing on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, to get a taste of what those jobs are like during a Manufacturing Day at the Streator Incubator. (Bill Freskos)

High School students are beginning their careers after graduation, and signing on to good-paying jobs.

In honor of National Manufacturing Day on Friday, the Streator Chamber of Commerce hosted a Manufacturing Day event Thursday to raise awareness about the local career opportunities available in manufacturing.

Vactor HR manager and event coordinator Katie Muntz said she believes last year’s inaugural event was a success and believed it was important to repeat.

“I think most involved thought it went well last year,” Muntz said. “We’ve had students that started right out of high school because they went through the tour last year, and I think at other employers as well. After being here, they just they know who we are, they know what we have to offer and if they know they’re going into a trade, then we can help highlight opportunities.”

Students from Streator High School, the Livingston Area Career Center, and La Salle-Peru Area Career Center toured four local manufacturing businesses: Vactor, U.S. Truck Body, Alloy Specialties, Inc. and Illinois Valley Machine.

The students visited the Streator Incubator for lunch and participated in a career fair, where they learned about a variety career options related to the businesses they toured.

This is the second year that the chamber has organized this event.

Students visited booths set up by manufacturers and other job resources Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at the Streator Incubator for Manufacturing Day. (Bill Freskos)

Muntz noted that although last year was considered successful, there were certain things the organizers wanted to tweak.

“We shortened the time here at the incubator and lengthened the employer tours to ensure that each group visited every employer,” she said. “I think the tours were a great way to highlight what was happening at each business.”

Streator High School senior Jordyn Arbogast is considering a career in trades and found the event to be helpful since he already has some idea of what he wants to do.

“I’m not too sure what I want to do after high school, but I’m looking more towards the trades,” Arbogast said. “This event has been very helpful. Right now, I’m kind of leaning towards Vactor, maybe as a painter.”

Livingston Area Career Center senior John VanWinkel also appreciated the event and believes it highlights opportunities in a more personal way.

“Overall, it’s definitely been helpful. It’s given me a lot more information than just my independent research,” he said. “I can ask questions in person and get better answers.”

VanWinkel is considering both welding or engineering and explained how he’s noticed a shift among his peers towards trade careers due to the growing demand in the industry.

“A lot of us are more into the trade route because there’s been a lot more jobs opening up,” he said. “The pay is good, and with a lot of people retiring, there’s definitely a need for new workers.”

“People are worried about student loans,” he said. “By going into the trades, it seems like there’s just a clearer path to employment and less financial burden.”