Marseilles approves final payment for City Hall, police department remodels

Marseilles is one step closer to completing the remodel of its City Hall and police department facilities after Marseilles City Council approved a final payment of $75,261 to Phalen Steel of Mendota.

The payment marks one of the last steps in the renovation projects, which has been underway since last July.

Commissioner Bobby Kaminski acknowledged the progress made so far and noted a final walkthrough is scheduled in the next few weeks to ensure everything is up to standard before the completion of the project.

City Engineer Mike Etscheid mentioned he did a preliminary walkthrough of the site recently, and everything went well.

Improvements to the City Hall and police department include upgrades to the building’s infrastructure, as well as enhancements to security and accessibility.

Council members also expressed appreciation to the public safety officers and staff for handling the transition during construction, noting how everyone worked together to keep things running smoothly.

The latest construction work, including adjustments and upgrades, were made as issues arose during the walkthroughs, such as adding additional smoke detectors to meet safety standards.

City officials did not provide a specific completion date for the project but mentioned that a final walkthrough is planned for the next few weeks to ensure all work meets standards.

This final payment is one of the last steps, with the project expected to be completed shortly after the walkthrough.

“We are excited to see the nearly finished product,” Kaminsky said. “These updates will help improve the safety, efficiency, and overall experience for both employees and residents who visit.”