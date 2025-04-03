Edward Jones in downtown La Salle to host open house April 11

Edward Jones, 425 First St., Suite 2, La Salle is hosting a special open house 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 11, to meet its new team. (Shaw Local News Network)

Edward Jones, 425 First St., Suite 2, La Salle is hosting a special open house 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 11, to meet its new team.

Stop any time between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to say hi and enjoy coffee and refreshments.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.