Statement from Don Jensen, La Salle County chairman on audit item

[ Statement pertains to Late audit means no payment on 54 grants to La Salle County ]

“Mr. Dose, as Finance Committee Chairman, has or should have been fully aware of the problems with our former outside auditor as the audits from each of our three years of the contract have been late. Each year’s audit was later than the previous and our last one for the fiscal year 2022 was just received on Aug. 22, 2024. It was not a 9-month delay as has been stated but rather a 15-month delay as the 2022 audit should have been accepted and filed about May of 2023. It should be no surprise to Mr. Dose about the problems with our past auditor as he, as Finance Committee Chairman, has been updated on the status of these late audits on a regular basis. The late delivery of our 2022 audit is the cause of the late nature of our current 2023 audit and of the notice concerning the status of our grant situation in the County. As County Board Chairman, I have monitored the progress of each of those three audits in the past three years and it is not the fault of our County Auditor, Stephanie Thompson, for the late arrival of our audits and the late filings with the appropriate government agencies. Our current outside auditor is working diligently to get the 2023 audit finished and our audit filed with the proper agencies to solve the situation with the notice concerning our grants.

[ Full statement from Stephanie Jo Thompson, La Salle County auditor, on audit item ]

[ Full statement from Brian Dose, La Salle County Board finance chairman on audit item ]