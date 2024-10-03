Full statement from Brian Dose, La Salle County Board finance chairman on audit item

On Sept. 26, I was made aware by the outside auditors that the County was placed on the stop payment list for the State of Illinois. I asked where the outside auditor got the information and was sent an email that showed that the auditor had received the stop pay notice on Sept. 19 and the letter was forwarded to the outside auditor on the 23rd.

On Oct. 1, the state official who signed the letter, returned my call and she said that we were indeed on the stop payment list and that it affected the payments of 54 different county grants. Once we compiled and completed the necessary audit paperwork, the monies would be released.

I was concerned why County Board was not made aware of the situation by the aauditor. This leads to concerns about transparency with our financial situation. If I had not gotten the email from the outside auditor, we would have very likely not known.

The outside audits have been frustrating to all involved due to significant delays from both external and internal factors. We discussed in open session taking action against the 2022 outside auditor multiple times over the delay. The topic was a constant concern to the Finance Committee.

While we can point fingers, it is irrelevant. We have to make sure that internally, there is no reason there should be any delay. Most of our delays are from internal departments not completing needed grant information and putting the responsibility solely on the auditor’s office. That isn’t fair to the auditor’s office. They are checking for compliance, not everyday grant management.

Further, the whole grant administration problem shows a general lack of coordination and communication between the various county departments.

We must enact changes and move forward in a transparent way for taxpayers in La Salle County.

Besides the grant administration problems, our 2022 outside audit showed:

1. We have not been performing account reconciliations for various balance sheet accounts, specifically accounts receivable.

2. It was recommended that the county record on a monthly basis all transactions that affect the Ccounty’s financial statements and ensure a comprehensive general ledger/trial balance for agency funds.