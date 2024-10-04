Search for new superintendent underway at Ottawa Elementary with March 10 target for announcing top candidate

The Ottawa Elementary School District is moving forward with its search for a new superintendent following a special meeting Thursday, with a target date of March 10 to announce a final candidate. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Ottawa Elementary School District is moving forward with its search for a new superintendent following a special meeting Thursday, with a target date of March 10 to announce a final candidate.

Superintendent Michelle Lee recently announced her retirement effective at the end of the school year. Lee has served as the superintendent of Ottawa Elementary Schools since July 2022, after transitioning from the Dallas City and La Harpe school districts. She succeeded Cleve Threadgill in the role.

The board hired executive search firm Hazard Young Attea Associates to assist in finding Lee’s successor. During Thursday’s meeting, HYA met with the board to outline plans and discuss timelines for the search process.

The board emphasized it is committed to a thorough search process and discussed concerns and questions, mentioning questions about items such as background checks, exposure to candidates and its accessibility to HYA’s database during the process.

The search group assured the board the process would be fully customizable. The board has expressed a desire for specific elements as well as items traditionally offered, including one-on-one meetings with each board member to develop a “leadership profile,” a site visit and a board meeting at the prospective new superintendent’s previous school.

Key dates include: