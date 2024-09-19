Search for new Ottawa Elementary superintendent begins, Michelle Lee announces retirement

The Ottawa Elementary School District hired an executive search firm Tuesday to assist with a search for a new superintendent. Current superintendent Michelle Lee announced her retirement will come at the end of the school year. (Michael Urbanec – murbanec@shawmedia.com)

Ottawa Elementary School District 141 hired an executive search firm Tuesday to assist with the search for a new superintendent.

Superintendent Michelle Lee announced that she will retire at the end of the school year.

The search for the next superintendent is expected to start immediately through the executive search firm, with the goal of having a new leader in place before the next school year begins, the school board said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Lee became the superintendent of Ottawa Elementary schools in July 2022 after making the move from Dallas City and La Harpe school districts. She succeeded Cleve Threadgill in the role.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the board listened to presentations from two executive search firms and decided to hire Hazard Young Attea Associates to assist in the search for Lee’s successor.

The board plans to involve stakeholders in the selection process and emphasized the importance of working with a firm that has enough resources and a broad network, as well as one that will consider the board’s input.

The district went through a similar process when it hired Lee two years ago and feels confident in identifying the type of leader the community needs as a superintendent.

“I think it’s important to see that things will be customized to the way we want them, and I hope that our input is valued,“ board member Lori Kimes said. “As a group, I think we already know where we’re going and what kind of person would best facilitate things because we have a lot of groups to work with here.”

During her tenure, Lee focused on enhancing educational programs and community engagement.