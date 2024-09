The Putnam County Junior High Pumas defeated Peru Parkside 6-1 to capture the Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional championship on Saturday. The Pumas also beat Spring Valley JFK 4-0 and LaSalle Lincoln 17-1. The Pumas will return to Minonk to play Washington for the Sectional championship at 4 p.m. Monday. (Photo provided by PCJH)