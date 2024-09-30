Oglesby building tour goes ‘very well,’ mayor says

A Saturday tour of Oglesby’s vacant buildings drew between 12 and 24 business people, the city’s mayor estimated Monday. (Scott Anderson)

Mayor Jason Curran said a Saturday event to drum up interest in vacant Oglesby commercial space went “very well.” A breakfast with information laid out for Realtors, bankers and prospective buyers drew 40.

Counting heads at individual venues proved more elusive. Curran personally showed the former Burger King and, after collecting reports from other showings, estimated a total of nearly two dozen prospective buyers visited at least one site. Many visited multiple sites.

Will the event spur a sale or development?

“Only time will tell,” Curran said.