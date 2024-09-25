Oglesby to host vacant building tour, talk about new program

Oglesby says it is “Thinking BIG.”

The city recently adopted several Building Incentive Grants to promote growth and new investment in the its business and residential districts. Mayor Jason Curran will promote both the city’s incentives and investment opportunities Saturday, Sept. 28.

“Oglesby is a great place to live and to operate a business,” Curran said in a news release. “I am thrilled to be able to talk to people about what we have to offer.”

Curran believes Oglesby is large enough to offer the benefits of thriving businesses while small enough to retain the hometown feel, he said.

“ ... Take just an hour or two next Saturday to see what Oglesby has to offer.” — Oglesby Mayor Jason Curran

The public will have the opportunity to learn about the initiative beginning at 12:45 p.m. Saturday. There will be information and maps available at Oglesby City Hall, 110 E. Walnut St. Vacant buildings will be opened up from 1 to 3 p.m. for tours.

Tours will be self-paced and self-guided. Maps will be provided. According to City Clerk Becky Clinard, the self-guided tour format allows interested individuals to spend as long at a property as they like.

“We want people to be able to visit the buildings that they are most interested in and be able to spend time with either the property owners or a representative at the location,” Clinard said in a news release.

We Are Oglesby, NFP Corp. is assisting the city with this event. For properties where the owner is unable to be present either a city employee or a We Are Oglesby volunteer will be in place to greet visitors and will have property information available.

At this time, Oglesby anticipates having 11 buildings available for viewing, most of which are on Walnut Steet. In addition to eight downtown properties, the former Burger King on Marquette Avenue and Jorge’s Waffle House on Lewis Avenue will be open for tours.

The city also has recently passed a New Home Property Tax Rebate program, which rebates a portion of the city’s share of the tax bill to a builder or developer of a new home for three years. This program is unique to Oglesby, and city leaders hope this will encourage those wanting to build a new home to consider Oglesby. Information on this program will be available as well.

Curran encourages anyone who has ever thought about starting a business, expanding their business or relocating their business to take advantage of this opportunity.

“Even if you’re just curious or have a friend or family member who you’d like to see move to Oglesby take just an hour or two next Saturday to see what Oglesby has to offer,” Curran said.

For more information about the upcoming tour, contact Oglesby City Hall at 815-833-3389.