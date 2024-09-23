The Times Athlete of the Week: Seneca girls volleyball’s Brooklyn Sheedy

In a runaway, Seneca freshman girls volleyball standout Brooklyn Sheedy captured 93.2% of votes cast to be named The Times Athlete of the Week. A freshman off to a fantastic start, Sheedy – an outside hitter – earned all-tournament honors as the Fighting Irish won the Sandwich Invitational.

Also on the ballot were runner-up Chandler Creedon (Ottawa boys golf), Madelyn Wahl (Streator girls tennis) and Sundara Weber (Sandwich girls cross country).

Seneca's Brooklyn Sheedy sends a spike past the Marquette block earlier this season. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Sheedy: Yes, I get called Brooke a lot.

What’s it been like so far being a freshman playing up at the varsity level?

Sheedy: It’s been amazing. I am so grateful to have this opportunity. I feel so lucky to have so many leaders on my team showing me the way. The girls are all so good to me. Coach [Noah] Champene has helped me grow as a player so much.

The team is off to a great start this season. What has been the key to your success so far, and what will it take to keep it going?

Sheedy: The key to my success so far has been to shake off the mistakes and keep going, and feeling the energy from my teammates through the whole game.

What goals does the team have this season, and what are your goals individually?

Sheedy: Goals that the team has for this season is to make it far in regionals, and even sectionals. The goal for me individually is to keep improving on my game.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Sheedy: My favorite subject in school is English.

You and the team are going out to dinner to celebrate a big win. Where do you go, and what do you order?

Sheedy: We go to Texas Roadhouse, and I get their rolls with the cinnamon butter, obviously, for an appetizer. For the main meal, I get chicken critters with mashed potatoes and a blue lemonade.

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Sheedy: I would go see Bruno Mars in Vegas.

Only one can stay: pizza, chicken nuggets or tacos?

Sheedy: Pizza

The new Seneca gymnasium is amazing. Outside of that, what are a few of your favorite gyms you’ve played in so far or are looking forward to playing in?

Sheedy: I feel so fortunate to be able to play in this amazing gym in Seneca. I enjoyed playing in Dwight’s gym.

Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?

Sheedy: I danced at Forte Arts Center for nine years before I decided to focus on sports.

I know it’s awfully early to be asking this, but do you have any college plans, and if so, do they involve sports?

Sheedy: Yes I know for sure my goal is to play college volleyball and study to be a nurse or a teacher.