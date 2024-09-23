Stella’s Heaven LLC in Peru receives $15,000 grant

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago awarded Stella’s Heaven LLC in Peru a grant on Aug. 27 of $15,000 through its Community First Accelerate Grants for Small Business program. FHLBank Chicago offers grants of up to $30,000 to eligible small businesses to advance economic opportunity in the communities it serves. (Photo provided by Amy Golightly)

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago awarded Stella’s Heaven LLC in Peru a grant on Aug. 27 of $15,000 through its Community First Accelerate Grants for Small Business program. FHLBank Chicago offers grants of up to $30,000 to eligible small businesses to advance economic opportunity in the communities it serves.

“I am so beyond grateful to get this generous grant! It will definitely help Stella’s Heaven Boutique continue to grow,” said Tiffany Lamps, owner of Stella’s Heaven LLC, 4005 Progress Blvd., Peru.

Through FHLBank Chicago’s member institutions, like North Central Bank, Accelerate Grants assist the growth and development of small businesses in Illinois and Wisconsin. All grant recipients are small businesses that make a difference in their community. Funds are intended for the following purposes: the purchase or improvement of property, the purchase of machinery, tools or equipment, the purchase of inventory, materials or supplies, workforce development or training or new or upgraded technology.

“Small businesses play an integral role in local communities in driving economic growth, from creating jobs to fostering community development,” FHLBank Chicago Senior Vice President Katie Naftzger said in a news release. “As a leader in the housing and community development space, FHLBank Chicago recognizes that affordable housing isn’t just about the homes themselves – it’s about ensuring entire communities have what they need to thrive, including economic opportunities for the residents and small businesses who call them home.”

“We are honored to participate in the FHLB grant, and excited for the opportunity to help Stella’s Heaven, a business that is very generous in giving back to the Illinois Valley community,” Ladd North Central Bank loan officer Dean Colmone said in a news release.