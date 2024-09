The Holy Trinity Quilting Group in Streator will host a quilting and craft rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, in the church auditorium. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

All proceeds will be donated to the Holy Trinity Preschool Program. There will be quilting fabrics, books and notions as well as many crafting supplies. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 101 Trinity Drive off of East Main Street.