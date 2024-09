The Rotary Club of Walnut will present the inaugural chili supper, dessert auction and music bingo Saturday, Nov. 9. (Shaw File photo)

The Rotary Club of Walnut will present the inaugural chili supper, dessert auction and music bingo Saturday, Nov. 9.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at The Rock. Supper will be 4:30 to 6 p.m. with the dessert auction at 5:30 p.m. and music bingo running 6 to 8 p.m.

A free will donation will be accepted for the supper. Cost is $10 for a bingo card.