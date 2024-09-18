Reddick Mansion to host free homecoming photos for Ottawa, Marquette high schools

The Reddick Mansion will host free homecoming photos for Ottawa and Marquette high schools in October 2024. (Tom Sistak)

Reddick Mansion will offer homecoming photo opportunities from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, for Ottawa High School, and Saturday, Oct. 12, for Marquette High School.

There is no charge, but donations are appreciated, according to a news release from the Reddick Mansion Association.

Interior photographs are not being offered this year because of the Ghosts of Ottawa Past event sponsored by the mansion’s association, according to the release.

The mansion is located at 100 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa.

It’s open for tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday through Monday and has rental space available for special events.

For more information, call 815-433-6100, visit reddickmansion.org or email contact@reddickmansion.org.