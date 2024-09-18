September 18, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Reddick Mansion to host free homecoming photos for Ottawa, Marquette high schools

Mansion is located at 100 W. Lafayette St.

By Shaw Local News Network

The Reddick Mansion will host free homecoming photos for Ottawa and Marquette high schools in October 2024. (Tom Sistak)

Reddick Mansion will offer homecoming photo opportunities from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, for Ottawa High School, and Saturday, Oct. 12, for Marquette High School.

There is no charge, but donations are appreciated, according to a news release from the Reddick Mansion Association.

Interior photographs are not being offered this year because of the Ghosts of Ottawa Past event sponsored by the mansion’s association, according to the release.

The mansion is located at 100 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa.

It’s open for tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday through Monday and has rental space available for special events.

For more information, call 815-433-6100, visit reddickmansion.org or email contact@reddickmansion.org.

Have a Question about this article?