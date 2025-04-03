Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa recognizes Champions of the Charter for March 2025

The Jefferson Champions of the Charter for March are Josiah V., Janylah G., and Stefon D. from Kindergarten; Lili Z., Aviana G., and Harley S. from 1st Grade; Zane B., Cailey C., and Liana M. from 2nd Grade; Sarah N., Thea H., and Kiana M. from 3rd Grade; and Charlet E., Dulce M., and Harper B. from 4th Grade. (Photo Provided by Alecia Ruiz)

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa announced its Champions of the Charter for March.

The students were selected by their classroom teachers for demonstrating emotional intelligence, kindness, perseverance and empathy throughout the month.

They were recognized for going above and beyond in following their classroom charters and promoting a positive and supportive learning environment, the school said in a news release.

The Champions of the Charter for March are Josiah V., Janylah G., and Stefon D. from kindergarten; Lili Z., Aviana G., and Harley S. from first grade; Zane B., Cailey C., and Liana M. from second grade; Sarah N., Thea H., and Kiana M. from third grade; and Charlet E., Dulce M., and Harper B. from fourth grade.