IVCC to offer a bus trip to wildlife refuge in Wisconsin

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Department will offer a bus trip Wednesday, Oct. 2, to Horicon Marsh National Wildlife Refuge in Wisconsin. Sandhill cranes are one of the migrating birds that may be viewed. (Earleen Hinton)

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Department will offer a bus trip Wednesday, Oct. 2, to Horicon Marsh National Wildlife Refuge in Wisconsin.

The 33,000-acre marsh is the largest freshwater cattail marsh in the United States, and more than 300 species of birds can be found there during the year. Fall brings an impressive number of migrating ducks, sandhill cranes and Canada geese – even spotting a whooping crane is possible.

The tour will board a pontoon boat to explore the marsh, lunch at a local favorite restaurant, and enjoy a self-guided tour of The Explorium’s interactive exhibits to see how the marsh has evolved from the Ice Age to the present. And a day in Wisconsin would not be complete without a stop for cheese at a local shop.

For information or to register, call 815-224-0427 or visit ivcc.edu/enroll. Class ID is 18142. Cost is $169.