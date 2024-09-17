September 17, 2024
The Times Athlete of the Week: Somonauk cross country’s Landin Stillwell

By J.T. Pedelty
Landin Stillwell

Of 408 votes cast, Somonauk boys cross country runner Landin Stillwell secured 156 to earn the honor as The Times Athlete of the Week. Also on the ballot were runner-up Jessica Ramey (Sandwich girls volleyball), Ella Derossett (Woodland girls volleyball) and Noah Russow (Streator boys soccer).

Stillwell is off to an impressive start this season, including a fourth-place run (16 minutes, 54.3 seconds) at the 13-team Twilight in the Woods event in rural Seneca.

Weekly ballots go online Mondays and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Stillwell: Lando.

How old were you when you realized you wanted to run competitively, and how did you get your start?

Stillwell: Spring of my freshman year when I got my start by consistently doing well in the 3,200[-meter run].

An old cross country saying is “Your sport’s punishment is our sport.” What do you love about cross country?

Stillwell: The team aspect and how you have trust in your team to place high.

What goals does the team have this season, and what are your goals individually?

Stillwell: The team goal is to make it to sectionals; and for myself, my goal is to medal at the state meet.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Stillwell: I am really enjoying Construction Trades at IVVC [Indian Valley Vocational Center].

You and the team are going out to dinner to celebrate a great race. Where do you go, and what do you order?

Stillwell: Usually Jimmy John’s. A Turkey Tom (no tomato) is a must post-race.

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Stillwell: Definitely Kanye West in his hometown of Chicago.

What is your favorite video game, and how often do you play it?

Stillwell: I play NCAA Football 25. l play whenever I have free time.

What are a few of your favorite courses to run on?

Stillwell: Seneca and Genoa-Kingston are both good.

Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?

Stillwell: I enjoy listening to records on my record player.

Do you have any college plans, and if so, do they involve sports?

Stillwell: I’d love to run in college.

