Labor of Love to help 26 home projects Oct. 5

Volunteers for the Labor of Love Matt and Brandon Purifoy install a framing holder for a trailer skirt on Champlain Street in Ottawa. (The Times)

It’s hard to think of the United Way of Eastern La Salle County’s annual Labor of Love projects without thinking of the word “family.”

There are the teams, many comprised of close relatives and coworkers, that bond like a family while doing the work that help recipient families become the three things are the project’s goal: that they are all safe, warm and dry.

United Way Executive Director Sally Honiotes revealed that this year the organization has received 26 applications from local homeowners and that it has the resources and the volunteers to do all 26 of them, to be performed on Saturday, Oct. 5.

There will be at least 250 volunteers – and in some cases, professional subcontractors – on hand rain or shine to do any project big or small, everything from significant yard work and landscaping to replacing batteries in smoke detectors, from painting, roofing and siding repair to replacing handles on bathroom fixtures, from installing of ramps and handrails to nailing down some unruly carpeting.

So far, in the 33 years of the Labor of Love’s existence, there have been 991 local homes have been repaired or improved through that program, with work done by tens or thousands of volunteers.

“It’s so gratifying for everyone, we wish we could do more,” said Honiotes, now in her second year as the UWELC leader. “We hear from so many other communities who hear about what we do here and know their United Ways do not offer this. It’s hard to tell them no, because we truly want to help everybody.”

This year, the UWELC is able to spend roughly $800 per home, some going over that expense depending on other problems are found once the work starts, and some coming in a little less.

Much of the help comes from the like of signature sponsor Constellation Energy, which is providing five house captains and teams, and many other contributing businesses like the Knights of Columbus, Financial Plus and the Norway Methodist Church.

Several other entities contribute in other ways, such as food and drink for the volunteers, supplies, etc. Still others have assembled teams to employees to step up and perform the much needed jobs.

“It’s a great fun way for businesses to do some community outreach outside of what they normally do,” Honiotes said. “A little hard, physical labor is good for the soul.”

The process leading up to the big day begins in the summer, when applications from homeowners begin coming in prior to the deadline of Aug. 1.

According to program manager Josie Navarro, the apps are accompanied by a copy of the deed or bill of sale, checks those out with the county to make sure their homeowners insurance, taxes and/or mortgages are current and inquires about their income and level of financial needs.

“These are proud homeowners who have maybe live there all their lives, maybe 87 years old and they can’t change the light bulbs in the kitchen anymore,” Honiotes said. “Some are disabled, they’re on a fixed income and aren’t able to do the repair they need around this home that they have so much pride in … It’s hard to ask for help, so we do those things to make sure they’re warm, safe and dry.”

Once all of those apps are verified, the project goes to the Planning Committee, which studies the need, tours the homes, meets with the homeowners and decides the priority of the projects.

“The thing that blew me away,” Honiotes said, “is how incredibly organized Labor of Love is because of the volunteers. Josie and I help coordinate, but the planning committee deserves 95% of the credit. This is their baby, it’s their program and we’re happy to be a part of something that makes such a big difference in the community.”

The list then goes to the house captains, who select their project or projects based on the skills of the team they’ve assembled. Some enlist the help of professionals, some of whom are paid while others who volunteer their services, to do major remodeling aspects beyond the skills of volunteers.

Many captains include their own children. Lynn Kofoid Durdan, a house captain 20 years and formerly a planning committee member, has a son flying in from California and a daughter driving from Indianapolis to help out. UWELC Board Chair Jeff Hettrick and Matt Purefoy are also captains each working with his son and daughter.

“My daughter will probably drive right back when I show her the job she’s gotta do,” Kofoid Durdan joked. “Sometimes it’s a tough job, but there’s always someone to talk to – a lead electrician, a lead carpenter – that can help to get that job done.”

Then the volunteers will meet at 7 p.m. on the first Saturday in October at Marquette Academy Grade School cafeteria for breakfast, confirm their assignments and grab whatever supplies they need. The latter are purchased, some donated, by local merchants.

The work begins at various sites around the city about 8 a.m., most of it finishing up in the early afternoon but some going into the early evening.

“It there’s painting needed and its raining, the house captain arranges a day to come back, but most of it gets done that day,” Honiotes said. “It’s truly amazing. It really does take the whole community.”

“There was a quote I posted with our thank yous from United Way Day,” Navarro said. “It went, ‘Everybody can help their neighbor, but when we all come together, we can make change for all.’ I think that’s most applicable with Labor of Love.”