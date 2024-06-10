Human remains found at abandoned Cherry Mine

A death investigation is ongoing after human remains were discovered Saturday outside the village of Cherry at the decommissioned Cherry Mine, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday. (Jayce Eustice)

A death investigation is ongoing after human remains were discovered Saturday outside the village of Cherry at the decommissioned Cherry Mine, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

Deputies were dispatched to the mine at about 3:54 p.m. on Saturday for the discovery of human remains, the sheriff’s office said.

“The body was severely decomposed,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “And an autopsy will be needed to determine the identity of the deceased and cause of death.”

The death investigation is ongoing with the Bureau County Coroner with Illinois State Police assisting the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information is available at this time, the sheriff’s office said.