La Salle-Peru High School to celebrate homecoming, with new parade route

La Salle-Peru High School will celebrate its homecoming activities the week of Monday, Sept. 23.

The annual Variety Show begins at 7 p.m. Monday in Sellett Gymnasium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a $3 admission price. Bake sale items and water will be available for purchase. The homecoming king and queen will be announced at the end of the Variety Show.

The homecoming parade will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. The parade will follow a non-traditional route this year. Beginning in Washington Park in Peru, the route will travel south on West Street and then east on Seventh Street to Howard Fellows Stadium where it will turn south on Orleans Street to U.S. 6. Once on U.S. 6, the parade route will follow the traditional path into La Salle, turning south at Bucklin Street to finish along First Street. There will be a powderpuff football game for students at 6 p.m. following the parade in Howard Fellows Stadium.

The homecoming varsity football game at 7 p.m. Friday against Rochelle High School. The homecoming court will be recognized between the freshman and varsity games.

The homecoming dance will be from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday in Sellett Gymnasium. Tickets cost $15 per student. L-P students can bring dates from other high schools, but a dance guest request form must be completed by Friday, Sept. 20. These forms are available from the school safety office. Homecoming tickets and T–shirts will be sold during all lunch periods between Friday, Sept. 20, through Thursday, Sept. 26. T-shirts cost $15.