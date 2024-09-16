IVCC costume, vintage clothing sale extended

David Kuester, IVCC speech and theater professor, displays some of the costumes that will be available during the IVCC Theater Department’s vintage clothing sale next month. The three-day sale will be held on the college campus, with proceeds going to the student performing arts association. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

Illinois Valley Community College’s costume and vintage clothing sale has been extended for one day, Saturday, Sept. 21.

The sale runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Weeg Cultural Centre.

Formal wear, vintage men’s and women’s clothing and specialty costume pieces, masks, wigs and character hats are available at bargain prices or just waiting for best offers to be taken home. Transactions are cash only.

Historic home tour guides, reenactors and storytellers looking to outfit their activities, or Halloween fans pulling together bewitching ensembles or spooky wardrobe statements might discover just the right accessory as they browse.

Check IVCC Fine Arts Facebook page for updates on the inventory.

Proceeds support Students of Performing Arts and Music Organization.