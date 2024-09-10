Peru council discusses raccoon issue, aims to take action with property

Raccoons are running amok in an otherwise quiet neighborhood in Peru, resident Janet Mayszak told the Peru City Council. (Shaw Local News Network)

Mayszak, who spoke during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, said she has been a resident of the 2800 block of Sixth Street since 1974. She said she and her husband, Paul, have been plagued by a raccoon infestation for several years.

“It’s emanating from a derelict house in the corner of the 2700 block,” she said. “I believe you are familiar with this residence.”

Peru Corporate Counsel Scott Schweickert said the city has taken steps to have the property’s caved-in garage demolished and he will amend his complaint to include an administrative search warrant for inside the home.

“On our property maintenance codes, there are multiple provisions in there that discuss dangerous or unsafe properties and the conditions that qualify as that,” he said. “Having nuisance animals like that is certainly one of those enumerated provisions.”

She said she has appreciated the city undertaking the cleanup of the yard, as several neighbors have even offered to help clean up the yard – but the owner refused saying he had a plan.

“We first noticed a problem when our pond was disturbed one morning and we found all of our koi were gone,” she said.

Mayszak said she didn’t know what she was dealing with so she set a small trap. They later found out it was a “very large” raccoon.

Mayszak said she called the animal control, the Peru Police Department and the Humane Society and those agencies told her they couldn’t help.

A photo shared Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, at Peru's City Council meeting by resident Janet Mayszak. Mayszak said she believes the raccoons may be residing in the home in the photo. They can get in through a hole in the roof. (Photo provided by Janet Mayszak )

Mayszak said the Humane Society told her she could hire a professional trapper for $500, but she said she and her neighbors should not be responsible for the cost of controlling the raccoons.

She said her property has been destroyed; such as porch cushions, steps and a sentimental American flag. She said a neighbor had a raccoon get into their home, at one point they could hear it snoring as it made itself at home.

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said her department has dealt with the residence regarding property maintenance violations on more than 14 occasions and have written the homeowner at least six citations regarding the property maintenance violations.

Alderman Jim Lukosus said he invited Mayszak to speak because raccoons are a problem in the neighborhood and he doesn’t believe it’s going to get any better.

Lukosus said he spoke to the police department about the response from animal control and the city doesn’t have anybody to help residents such as Mayszak or others in the area in her position.

“I think the city should take the initiative to come up with a plan on whether to hire a trapper or we get an agreement with the county or the conservation department to be able to go after these animals.”