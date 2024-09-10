2 boys damaged Hegeler Park bathrooms in La Salle, police say

The bathrooms on the south side of Hegeler Park in La Salle are out of service and permanently locked for “some time” after officials said they were heavily damaged on Thursday. (Photo provided by La Salle Police Department)

La Salle police said two boys are responsible for heavily damaging Thursday the bathrooms on the south side of Hegeler Park in La Salle.

The 13-year-old boys were identified on Friday afternoon by using video surveillance, police said.

The department will be sending charges to the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office for felony criminal damage to property, police said.

The La Salle Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the La Salle Elementary District with its surveillance and identification means.

“This type of behavior won’t be tolerated in La Salle,” police said in the news release.