Hegeler Park in La Salle heavily damaged; police seek info

The bathrooms on the south side of Hegeler Park in La Salle are out of service and permanently locked for “some time” after officials said they were heavily damaged Thursday.

The sink was smashed and the paper towel dispenser had been removed from the wall.

“Our department is currently reviewing video surveillance from in and around the park,” La Salle Police Department said in a Friday Facebook post.

Information can be provided anonymously and a cash reward is available for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for the damage, police said.

Anyone with information should call the La Salle Police Department at 815-223-2131.