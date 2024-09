Financial Plus Credit Union President and CEO Peter Fauth (from left), presents a $2,500 check to Starved Rock Country Community Foundation board chair Reed Wilson and the foundation's co-founder Pamela Beckett. The money will go toward the foundation's third annual Disco Ball. (Photo Provided by Starved Rock Country Community Foundation)

Financial Plus Credit Union recently made a $2,500 donation to the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation’s third annual Stayin’ Alive Disco Ball.

The event will be from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club, 658 Route 6, La Salle.

Disco Ball tickets are $100 and can be bought online at srccf.org or by calling 815-252-2906.

Financial Plus serves more than 40,000 members in 10 north-central Illinois counties.