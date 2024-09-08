Reddick library in Ottawa to host Beatles talk Sept. 14

The Reddick Library in Ottawa is hosting a program for Beatles fans. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The Reddick Library in Ottawa is hosting a program for Beatles fans.

Beatles historian Greg “Professor Moptop” Alexander, will lead a The Beatles after the Breakup program 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Rrelive the bands final days, explore their solo careers and celebrate the 2023 reunion of Paul and Ringo in this program at the library, 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the monthly board of trustees meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a storytime featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive storytime planned especially for the younger crowd.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11: Teen DIY, seventh through 12th grades. Teens, try one of the library’s DIY projects. This month we will be making crepe paper roses.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11: Wednesday Evening Book Group, adults. “Indian House” by Richard Wagamese will be discussed at this patron-led book group.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12: Farm STEM, kindergarten through second grade. Explore weight and capacity by creating a balance scale to compare various grains grown on the farm.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14: Loop group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to join in.