Spring Valley woman charged in Ottawa shooting death found mentally fit to stand trial

Chastity Furar appears before judge Cynthia Raccuglia during a July 2023 hearing in the La Salle County Governmental Complex courtroom in Ottawa. Furar and Nicolaus Phillips of Spring Valley are charged in the shooting death of Eric Clements of Ottawa. Clements was killed on June 5 after being shot in the chest; prosecutors allege Phillips fired the gun. (Scott Anderson)

A Spring Valley woman charged with first-degree murder in a June 5 shooting death in Ottawa has been deemed mentally fit to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday.

Chastity A. Furar, 21, of Spring Valley, who also has an Ottawa address listed in court records, appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court for a status hearing Friday.

Furar was denied pretrial release in October 2023 after Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia ruled that there were no conditions of release that would ensure the safety of others.

Furar and her boyfriend, Nicholaus Phillips, 24, of Spring Valley, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Eric Clements, 42, of Ottawa.

Furar is alleged to have bought the weapon believed to have been used in Clements’ killing, and Phillips is accused of firing the fatal shot.

Phillips also is set to undergo a mental evaluation; his attorney requested a 30-day extension Friday. He is set to appear Oct. 4 for a status hearing. He faces up to 85 years if convicted of first-degree murder.

Furar, if convicted of first-degree murder, would face an extended term of 35 to 75 years, with no possibility of probation, thanks to a 15-year sentencing enhancement for the use of a firearm.

Furar remains in the La Salle County Jail. Her next court hearing is Nov. 1.