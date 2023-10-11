No release for Spring Valley woman charged in Ottawa shooting death

A woman charged with murder in a June 5 shooting death in Ottawa will stay in La Salle County Jail while awaiting trial, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Chastity A. Furar, 21, of Spring Valley (also listed in Ottawa), appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court for a detention hearing. Though Furar had been held on $1.5 million bond, the SAFE-T Act has since abolished cash bail.
Ottawa defense attorney Karen Donnelly argued for Furar’s pre-trial release, but the judge wouldn’t bite. As Furar wept – she’s likely to remain custody for the remainder of the year – Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia ruled there were no conditions of release that would ensure the safety of others.
“She is a danger to the public,” Raccuglia said.
Donnelly argued Furar’s legal problems were largely brought on by her boyfriend, prime suspect Nicholaus Phillips, and that hers was a case of “wrong place, wrong time.”
Though Furar is alleged to have purchased the weapon believed to have used in Clements’ killing – Phillips is alleged to have fired the fatal shot – Donnelly argued Furar in fact purchased the gun for self-protection after a threat made against her months before Clements’ death.
“I believe the state has failed in stating my client is a threat to the public,” Donnelly said.
Donnelly further said Furar could be safely housed with her grandparents, whose home is under heavy surveillance.
But prosecutor Jeremiah Adams said the evidence collected so far shows Furar was no bit player in the Clements’ shooting. Phillips, a repeat felon, was present personally when Furar purchased the gun, making her the “straw purchaser.” Furar also is accused of driving Phillips to and from the scene.
“She participated, essentially, in shooting an individual in cold blood at the end of his driveway,” Adam said.
Furar will next appear Dec. 13 for a status hearing. She awaits the results of a mental health examination – La Salle County will pay for it, Raccuglia ruled – on the question of whether she was sane at the time of the Clements shooting. That timeline makes it unlikely Furar will stand trial until 2024.
If convicted of first degree murder, Furar would face an extended term of 35 to 75 years, with no possibility of probation, thanks to a 15-year sentencing enhancement for the use of a firearm.
Phillips, 24, of Spring Valley, is set to appear Nov. 17 for a final pre-trial conference, though he also is seeking pre-trial release and could be brought into court ahead of schedule. He faces up to 85 years if convicted of first-degree murder.