Putnam library to hold program on misinformation

The Putnam County Public Library District will join the League of Women Voters of Illinois Mis/Disinformation Task Force and multiple Illinois libraries in virtually hosting Professor Dan Simons, co-author of “Nobody’s Fool: Why We Get Taken In and What We Can Do About It.”
The program, set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, will discuss how to identify misinformation and deception to prevent it from spreading, according to a news release from the library.
This program is free and open to the public. It will be presented virtually via Zoom. Registration is required.
To register, visit shorturl.at/GOLFM. For more information, call the library at 815-339-2038.