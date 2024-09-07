Putnam library to hold program on misinformation

The Granville Library Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District at 214 S. McCoy St. The library will host a presentation, led by Professor Dan Simons, on misinformation virtually via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County Public Library District will join the League of Women Voters of Illinois Mis/Disinformation Task Force and multiple Illinois libraries in virtually hosting Professor Dan Simons, co-author of “Nobody’s Fool: Why We Get Taken In and What We Can Do About It.”

The program, set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, will discuss how to identify misinformation and deception to prevent it from spreading, according to a news release from the library.

This program is free and open to the public. It will be presented virtually via Zoom. Registration is required.

To register, visit shorturl.at/GOLFM. For more information, call the library at 815-339-2038.