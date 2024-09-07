September 07, 2024
Putnam library to hold program on misinformation

Dan Simons to be presenter

By Shaw Local News Network
The Granville Library Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District is located at 214 S. McCoy St.

The Granville Library Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District at 214 S. McCoy St. The library will host a presentation, led by Professor Dan Simons, on misinformation virtually via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County Public Library District will join the League of Women Voters of Illinois Mis/Disinformation Task Force and multiple Illinois libraries in virtually hosting Professor Dan Simons, co-author of “Nobody’s Fool: Why We Get Taken In and What We Can Do About It.”

The program, set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, will discuss how to identify misinformation and deception to prevent it from spreading, according to a news release from the library.

This program is free and open to the public. It will be presented virtually via Zoom. Registration is required.

To register, visit shorturl.at/GOLFM. For more information, call the library at 815-339-2038.

