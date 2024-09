The Utica Public Library will hold a fall story and a craft program for ages 3 through 7 at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7. (Derek Barichello)

The library will also provide snacks. Spaces are limited so please call 815-667-4509 to reserve a spot.