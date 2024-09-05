Zearing Park walking path in Princeton closed Monday for maintenance

The Zearing Park walking path will be temporarily closed Monday, Sept. 9, for scheduled maintenance and repairs, the Princeton Park District said in a news release Thursday.

The closure is part of “ongoing efforts to maintain and improve the longevity of this well-used area of the park,” the park district said.

The park district requested the community’s cooperation by avoiding the walking path during this time to allow for the timely completion of the work. Any interference could result in extended closure, it said.