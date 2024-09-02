Drug bust near LaSalle-Peru High School leads to arrest

Nicholas R. Milby, 35, of Peru, was arrested and faces charges of armed habitual criminal and armed violence, both Class X felonies, along with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, both Class 4 felonies.

A Peru man was arrested following a drug bust that took place on Monday when Trident Agents, in collaboration with the LaSalle Police Department, executed a search warrant at a residence located on the 600 block of Peru Street, just a few blocks from LaSalle-Peru High School.

During the search, agents discovered approximately 348 grams of what is believed to be cannabis, 42 ecstacy ecstasy tablets, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, 160 rounds of ammunition and various items related to drug packaging and sales, according to a press release from the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team.

Nicholas R. Milby, 35, of Peru, was arrested and faces several charges, including armed habitual criminal and armed violence, both Class X felonies.

He is also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, both Class 4 felonies.

Milby has been transported to the LaSalle County Jail and is awaiting a detention hearing.