36 miles of Interstate 39 to get patched in La Salle County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced construction on Interstate 39 through La Salle County will begin Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The project will patch 36 miles of I-39 in La Salle County from the Marshall County line to just south of the Lee County line. Work includes joint and pothole repair. There will be intermittent lane closures on I-39 throughout the project, which is expected to be completed in November.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

For IDOT District 3 updates on X, follow at @IDOTDistrict3. View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.