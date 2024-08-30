Peru council approves $50,000 in park improvements for Sunset, 28th Street parks

The Peru City Council approved $49,228 in improvements during its Monday, Aug. 25, 2024, meeting for Sunset and 28th Street parks. (Scott Anderson)

The Peru City Council approved Monday $49,228 in improvements for Sunset and 28th Street parks.

Sunset Park will be completed by Ladzinski Cement Finishing for $15,600 and Illinois Valley Fence & Pool for $19,000 to improve the baseball diamond.

Peru Parks and Recreation Director Adam Thorson said the companies are reconstructing the backstop at the park along with the dugouts.

“There is another step maybe later in the fall or early spring to complete the project,” he said. “It’ll look very similar to Copland field at Washington Park.”

28th Street Park may have a new playground in October thanks to the approval of a grant from GameTime through a program developed in partnership with Illinois Parks and Recreation Association, but the city wanted to continue improvements.

The work will be completed by Ladzinski Cement Finishing for $14,628 to install a concrete sidewalk around the new playground.

Thorson said typically new playgrounds are surrounded by a black plastic border, like the one at Sunset Park, the concrete will eliminate the heaving and plastic border.

“It will look a lot better and it will be less maintenance as well,” he said. “So, overall a very good improvement.”