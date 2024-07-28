28th Street Park in Peru will be updated thanks to $34,000 grant

28th Street Park in Peru may have a new playground come October, thanks in part to a $34,540 grant from GameTime through a program developed in partnership with Illinois Parks and Recreation Association. (Shaw Local News Network)

28th Street Park in Peru may have a new playground come October, thanks in part to a $34,540 grant from GameTime through a program developed in partnership with Illinois Parks and Recreation Association.

The grant will supplement a total of $158,727 in upgrades planned for the park. The city will pay the $106,727 including an estimated $52,000 in installation.

“We look forward to continuing the process of updating our parks and recreational facilities in the city of Peru.” — Adam Thorson, Peru Parks and Recreation director

Mayor Ken Kolowski said park improvements are a high priority for the city.

“We want to continue the beautification of all of our parks,” he said.

The city began application process in June, with the city budgeting $170,000 for the playground equipment in hope that the grant knocked off roughly $25,000 from the total price – the city received a welcome $34,540.

Thorson said all the equipment will be different and a change from what was installed at Sunset Park last year.

The city also plans to create a curbing/sidewalk type of border to hold the surfacing together instead of the basic plastic border.

Thorson said he and the Park Board and the city are looking forward to a new recreational start in that area of town.

“When Sunset Park was completed, we received a lot of positive feedback from the people that live around the area of town,” he said. “Which we enjoy hearing and hope to provide for the community in another part of Peru as well. We look forward to continuing the process of updating our parks and recreational facilities in the City of Peru.”