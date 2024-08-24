Princeton Park District announces open board seats for 2025 election

The Princeton Park District Board of Commissioners announces two seats will be open in the upcoming consolidated election on April 1.

The terms for the seats held by Board President Andrew Marti and Vice President Dennis Nink will expire in 2025.

“Marti’s presence on the board will be missed, and we extend our best wishes as he embarks on his future adventures,” said Tammy Lange, executive director of the Princeton Park District. “Andy has been a valued and respected board member since 2012, playing a pivotal role in leading and successfully completing the IAPD initiative last year, which established the inaugural Efficiency Committee and Reporting. Andy has also attended numerous Legislative meetings and served on the IAPD Joint Legislative Committee. We sincerely thank him for his unwavering support of the district and management team.

“Dennis has served on this board, initially filling an unexpired term, and subsequently being elected in two prior campaigns. We extend our gratitude to Dennis for his contributions and support of the Princeton Park District.”

Community members interested in serving on the Board of Commissioners are encouraged to consider this opportunity to contribute to the ongoing development and success of the Princeton Park District, Lange said. The Board plays a vital role in overseeing the district by approving the basic policies for the operation, planning and improvement, present and future while ensuring the provision of quality activities and programs for all ages in the Princeton community.

The petition forms are available for pick up at the front desk 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave W., or at the Bureau County Courthouse, 700 S. Main St. The interested candidate can begin packet circulation. The filing period for all established party and independent candidates is from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18.