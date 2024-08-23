Streator council approves $164,818 pond improvement project at Marilla Park

The Streator City Council approved a resolution Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, to award a construction contract for the pond improvement project at Marilla Park. The project will bring gabion baskets, a new sidewalk, picnic shelters and a resurfacing of the parking lot. (Derek Barichello)

Improvements at the Marilla Park pond area in Streator are expected to begin this fall and be completed in spring.

The Streator City Council approved a resolution Wednesday to award the construction contract of $164,818 to Groundworks Contracting, Inc.

City Engineer Jeremy Palm said the bid was lower than the estimated project cost of $245,232.

The project will include the installation of gabion baskets, a new sidewalk, picnic shelters and the resurfacing of the parking lot, all funded by a $219,900 Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant.

These additions are designed to implement more recreational activities at Marilla Park, making the pond an option for activities, such as fishing and ice skating.

