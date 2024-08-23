Streator council approves $164,818 pond improvement project at Marilla Park

Improvements at the Marilla Park pond area in Streator are expected to begin this fall and be completed in spring.
The Streator City Council approved a resolution Wednesday to award the construction contract of $164,818 to Groundworks Contracting, Inc.
City Engineer Jeremy Palm said the bid was lower than the estimated project cost of $245,232.
The project will include the installation of gabion baskets, a new sidewalk, picnic shelters and the resurfacing of the parking lot, all funded by a $219,900 Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant.
These additions are designed to implement more recreational activities at Marilla Park, making the pond an option for activities, such as fishing and ice skating.
In other items, the City Council:
- approved the zoning change for the property located at 600 N. Vermillion St. The property will be rezoned from “R1-B” single-family residential to “M-1″ light manufacturing, as per the Streator Municipal Code of Ordinances Zoning Code Title 17. This amendment aims to facilitate new development opportunities in the area.
- approved a modification to a facade grant awarded for 115 E. Main St. Originally granted $15,000 on Jan. 17, the modification allows for the replacement of the upper facade windows with paint instead windows.