Streator building owners opt for mural in downtown facade grant modification

Streator’s Plan Commission has recommended a modification to the facade grant for 115 E. Main St., which the owners plan to put up a mural instead of windows on the upper facade of the building. (Derek Barichello)

A prospective downtown Streator resale shop may have a second-story mural installed.

Streator’s Plan Commission recommended a modification to a previously approved facade grant for 115 E. Main St., which soon will be reviewed by the Streator City Council.

According to city documents, Jim and Cindy O’Connor were approved for a facade grant earlier this year and planned on turning the property on East Main into a resale shop.

Originally, the O’Connors aimed to give their property a significant face-lift, including four new second-story windows, removal of the old wood facade from the first floor and tuckpointing of the entire north side of the building. The total cost for these updates was estimated at about $30,400.

Because of delays in getting the new windows shipped and installed, the O’Connors asked the city for a modification to their grant.

They now plan to install a mural on the second story instead of the windows, as it would lower the project’s overall cost and speed up its completion, Cindy O’Connor said during Tuesday’s Plan Commission meeting.

The Plan Commission reviewed and unanimously recommended the change for approval. The modification will be reviewed and voted on for final approval as soon as Aug. 21, the City Council’s next scheduled meeting.