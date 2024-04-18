Streator moves forward on Marilla Park improvements

Streator recently was awarded a $219,900 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to install gabion baskets and a sidewalk along the south bank of the pond, two shelters and a resurfaced parking lot at Marilla Park. (Derek Barichello)

Improvements to the pond area of Marilla Park in Streator may begin as soon as fall.

The city recently was awarded a $219,900 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to install gabion baskets and a sidewalk along the south bank of the pond, two shelters and a resurfaced parking lot.

The Streator City Council did its part Wednesday to keep the project moving by voting in favor of an agreement with IDNR. The grant is expected to pay for 100% of the estimated cost of the project.

City Engineer Jeremy Palm said once the agreement is signed by the mayor, the city can work on finalizing the project design, then bid the project work to contractors.

“Hopefully we can start this fall,” Palm told the council.

The City Council also approved the issuance of a highway permit from the Illinois Department of Transportation for the installation of sanitary sewers on a project east of Otter Creek Street, involving Route 18. The proposed work will allow for the installation of new sanitary sewers to service six properties within the city who have planned to connect to the line and eight additional non-city properties in the future.