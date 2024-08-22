Ottawa man gets probation for hitting coach

An Ottawa man pleaded guilty Thursday to striking an Ottawa High School baseball coach last year and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years conditional discharge. (Scott Anderson)

An Ottawa man pleaded guilty Thursday to striking an Ottawa High School baseball coach last year and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years conditional discharge.

Andrew J. Mucci, 54, appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony carrying a possible prison sentence of two to five years.

The sentencing range included probation, however, so attorneys agreed to 30 months conditional discharge plus an anger management evaluation, which has been completed. Mucci is to abide by all conditions of the evaluation and must have no contact with the coach.

Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams said in open court that had the case gone to trial the coach would testify that he was confronted by Mucci on May 4, 2023, over a roster decision. Mucci struck him in the face with an open hand, knocking off the coach’s hat and sunglasses.

Mucci admitted to striking him when questioned by police. Thursday, Mucci told Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia he was sorry.

“I just want to extend my deepest apologies to everyone involved in this,” Mucci said.

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed Thursday that prosecutors were in contact with Ottawa High School before finalizing Mucci’s plea and that school officials were satisfied with the disposition.