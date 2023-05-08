Ottawa man charged with striking Ottawa High School baseball coach

An Ottawa man was charged with battery after he struck an Ottawa High School baseball coach Thursday following a dispute over a roster decision, according to an Ottawa police report.
Andrew J. Mucci was cited for battery and given a June 8 court date. The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case for potential further charges.
An Ottawa varsity baseball coach and teacher, who was dressed in full uniform, told police he arrived at the Ottawa High School baseball field Thursday and went to the press box located at the backstop to prepare for the game, according to the police report. The coach said he heard voices coming from outside the dugout and when he exited the press box he noticed Mucci standing near the dugout. The coach told police he didn’t engage with Mucci and started to walk to the batting cages. The coach told police Mucci then aggressively approached him, records show.
The coach told police Mucci began to argue with him, then he believed Mucci struck him with an open hand, knocking off his sunglasses and baseball cap. The coach told police he walked away after that. Ottawa High School Athletic Director Mike Cooper arrived and intervened, the coach told police, according to records.
Mucci told police he disagreed with a roster decision made by the coach and felt it was unfair, records show. Mucci told police he is “hot headed” and said “I let the anger take over me,” telling police he wanted to have a face-to-face with the coach.
When asked by police what happened, Mucci responded the coach took off running from him after he admittedly got up in his face, records show. When asked by police if he struck the coach, Mucci responded, “I never struck him ... I knocked his hat off ... I slapped his hat off his head ... so it wasn’t no closed fist,” records show.
La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said Thursday’s incident at Ottawa High School is under review for possible further charges. He said legislators passed laws for protection of unwanted attacks of aggression on certain positions serving the community, including coaches and teachers. He said his position is to take those situations seriously.
“We are reviewing it closely,” Navarro said, noting cases involving protected classes of citizens, such as teachers, doctors, nurses, etc. will get a stern examination.
Ottawa Superintendent Michael Cushing issued a statement when asked about the incident.
“The District is aware of an incident, which occurred on May 4, 2023, wherein (a man) engaged in a physical attack against an OTHS baseball coach,” Cushing said. “The district takes the safety and well-being of its staff seriously and this type of conduct as directed towards our coaches will not be tolerated in any way. The district has been cooperating with local law enforcement regarding this incident and will seek prosecution of the responsible individual. We will also be taking immediate steps to ensure that this (individual) is no longer permitted on District grounds or at District events. Most importantly, we will continue to support this coach and his team as they continue their season.”