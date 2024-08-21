La Salle man dies in Interstate 80 crash between Seneca, Morris

A La Salle man died Tuesday following a crash on Interstate 80 between Seneca and Morris.

A preliminary investigation indicates David A. Biggane, 47, was traveling eastbound, when he collided with the rear end of a semi-trailer, Grundy County Coroner John W. Callahan’s Office said in a Wednesday news release. The crash occurred at about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 109. Biggane died at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

Biggane was traveling in a Dodge Grand Caravan, according to a statement from Illinois State Police Trooper Genelle Jones. Traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed from about noon to 4:53 p.m., Jones said. Westbound traffic on the interstate was diverted off Seneca Road, which is east of the crash scene and reopened at about 1 p.m.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and the coroner’s office are investigating the crash. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.