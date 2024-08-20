Lanes reopen on I-80 in Grundy County after deadly two-vehicle crash

A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

One person was killed in a crash involving a semitrailer and a minivan on Interstate 80 near Morris in Grundy County.

Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Morris, according to a statement from Illinois State Police Trooper Genelle Jones.

A Dodge Grand Caravan struck the rear of a semitrailer on the roadway, Jones said.

One fatality was reported. Jones did not provide further information on the person who died.

Traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed about noon, Jones said. Westbound traffic on the highway was diverted off Seneca Road, which is east of the crash scene.

About 1:02 p.m. Tuesday, westbound lanes were reopened at Seneca Road, Jones said. Then all lanes were reopened at 4:53 p.m., she said.

Jones provided no further details about the crash.