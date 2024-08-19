Letter: Princeton Club 56 says thank you

Letter: Princeton Club 56 would like to thank the many donors, churches, businesses and the community groups for their prayers and support. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Princeton Club 56 would like to thank the many donors, churches, businesses and the community groups for their prayers and support.

There are many local individual donors, and also the following businesses, community groups and churches that generously support Princeton Club 56: Crescent Ridge, Redi-Crete, Marquis Energy, Compeer Financial, Elmore Electric, Prairie State Tractor, Country Financial, Farm Bureau, Thrivent Action Teams, The Princeton Closet, Christ Community Church, First Congregational Church of Bureau, Community Bible Church of Wyanet, Evangelical Covenant Church, Bureau Township Community Church, Dover Bible Church, St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Women of First Lutheran, First Lutheran Church and St Matthews Lutheran Church.

If you would like to contribute, please send a check to Princeton Club 56 at P.O. Box 56, Princeton, IL 61356. Your contribution is tax deductible. All money that is raised for Princeton Club 56 stays 100% local.

Board of Directors,

Sue Scruggs, Linda Fine, Barb Jesse and Chuck Warren