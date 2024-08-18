Rescue teams search for 2 Indiana men on La Salle Lake, 7-year-old girl found safe

Rescue crews are searching on Sunday at La Salle Lake in rural Marseilles for a 53-year-old man and an 80-year-old man who have not been accounted for after their boat capsized.

A seven-year-old girl who was on the 17-foot fishing boat was found safe, according to Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire. The girl swam to the shore and was found with a pair of fishermen.

Wire said a call was made 12:06 p.m. to first responders about a distressed boat that had stalled on the lake. There were life jackets on the boat, Wire said. Another call was received later reporting the boat had capsized.

The two men both of Indiana on the boat were the grandfather and great grandfather of the girl.

Wire said dive teams and Mutual Aid Box Alarm System 25 rescue teams are searching for the two men. The lake is closed to boats as crews search for the men and recover the boat, Wire said.