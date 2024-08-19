2 men found dead in La Salle Lake after Sunday search, girl safe

Two Indiana men were found dead Sunday evening after a search on La Salle Lake near rural Marseilles.

More than 20 agencies responded after a report was received of a 17-foot fishing boat that had capsized on the lake, said Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire. A 7-year-old girl also was on the boat, but she was able to swim swiftly to shore, also wearing a flotation device, Wire said.

The two men on the boat were the girl’s great grandfather and grandfather, ages 80 and 53. The 80-year-old man was from Gary, Indiana and the 53-year old man was from Merrillville, Indiana.

Wire said a call was made 12:06 p.m. to first responders about a distressed boat that had stalled on the lake. Another call was received later reporting the boat had capsized, Wire said. It is unclear what happened to the boat, there was no plug in the boat and wind speed was 15 mph, Wire said. An investigation is ongoing. There was a life jacket found in the capsized boat, but it is not known if the men had used them, Wire said.

The men were found by an underwater ROV, which is a remotely operated vehicle just after 7 p.m. Sunday. Along with the several agencies, the Mutual Alarm Box Alert System 15 crew responded as well as the La Salle County and Grundy County sheriff’s offices.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday for both men. The La Salle County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victims once family has been properly notified.